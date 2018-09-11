English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Man Pushes Mother-in-Law to Death for Enquiring About Deaf and Dumb Daughter
The 68-year-old victim, Kamaljit Kaur, went to her son -in-law Ankush Batti's home Monday to enquire about her hearing and speech-impaired daughter, whom Batti was allegedly harassing, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.
Image for representation only.
Thane (Maha): A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his mother-in-law after a quarrel with her here in Maharashtra, police said.
The 68-year-old victim, Kamaljit Kaur, went to her son -in-law Ankush Batti's home Monday to enquire about her hearing and speech-impaired daughter, whom Batti was allegedly harassing, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.
Batti had a quarrel with his mother-in-law over some issue following which he allegedly hit her and then pushed her from the balcony of his flat, located on the first floor of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road, late Monday night, she said.
The woman fell on the ground and died, Narkar said.
Some neighbours of the accused alerted the police about the incident.
The Kasarwadavli police subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), Narkar said.
The body was sent for postmortem, she added.
