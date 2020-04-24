Take the pledge to vote

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Thane Man Beaten on Suspicion of Being Covid-19 Patient for Coughing, Dies

A few passersby assaulted the victim on his way to an essential store after he coughed while walking, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the police said.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Thane Man Beaten on Suspicion of Being Covid-19 Patient for Coughing, Dies
Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

Thane: A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.

The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said.

