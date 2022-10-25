Thane Man Booked Over Bursting Firecrackers

Police are looking for a young man who burst multiple rocket firecrackers at one go to scare people in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district on Monday night, an official said.

The police took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, he said.

The unidentified man was booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and a search was on for him, the official added.

