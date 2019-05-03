Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thane Man Caught on Camera Throwing Kittens Into Fire, Arrested

Though the kittens managed to escape, the housing society approached the police through an NGO and a case was registered.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thane Man Caught on Camera Throwing Kittens Into Fire, Arrested
(Representative Image)
Loading...
Thane: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thane rural police for allegedly trying to burn three kittens alive at a housing society in Mira Road area where he lived. Siddhesh Patel, the accused, was booked under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Members of the housing society had alleged that Patel tried to burn the kittens two days ago, but they managed to escape. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

The society members approached the police through an animal rights NGO and a case was registered, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station. It was not yet clear why Patel committed the inhuman act, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram