Thane Man Caught on Camera Throwing Kittens Into Fire, Arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thane rural police for allegedly trying to burn three kittens alive at a housing society in Mira Road area where he lived. Siddhesh Patel, the accused, was booked under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.Members of the housing society had alleged that Patel tried to burn the kittens two days ago, but they managed to escape. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.The society members approached the police through an animal rights NGO and a case was registered, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station. It was not yet clear why Patel committed the inhuman act, he said.