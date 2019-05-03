English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Man Caught on Camera Throwing Kittens Into Fire, Arrested
Though the kittens managed to escape, the housing society approached the police through an NGO and a case was registered.
(Representative Image)
Thane: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thane rural police for allegedly trying to burn three kittens alive at a housing society in Mira Road area where he lived. Siddhesh Patel, the accused, was booked under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Members of the housing society had alleged that Patel tried to burn the kittens two days ago, but they managed to escape. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.
The society members approached the police through an animal rights NGO and a case was registered, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station. It was not yet clear why Patel committed the inhuman act, he said.
