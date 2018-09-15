English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Man Clobbers Brother to Death for Not Returning His Mobile Phone
Dattatray K Pawar had borrowed his younger brother’s phone to call his wife but a scuffle broke out between them when the accused demanded his phone back but the victim ignored him and continued to talk.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Thane: A 32-year old man has been arrested for allegedly clobbering his elder brother to death after he refused to return his borrowed cellphone, a policewoman said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Basse village, around 35km from Bhiwandi town, on Ganesh Chaturthi, said Padgha police officer Meena Jaywant Shirsat.
The victim, identified as Dattatray K Pawar, had borrowed his younger brother Santosh’s phone to call his wife who had gone to her parents' home in a nearby village. The accused demanded his phone back after some time but
Dattatray ignored him and continued to talk, said Shirsat.
This led to a heated argument and a scuffle between them, she said, adding that in a fit of rage, Santosh picked up a spade lying nearby and repeatedly hammered Dattatray on the head.
The victim collapsed and succumbed to several trauma injuries soon afterwards, as some stunned neighbours raised an alarm, the officer said.
Santosh rushed inside the house and prepared to flee from there, but an alert policewoman posted in the village alerted the Padgha Police which rushed to the spot. “He was arrested the same evening and produced before a court on Friday. He has been remanded in police custody till September 17," said Shirsat.
