Thane Man Gets Life in Jail for Setting Ablaze Live-in Partner as Quarrel Over Drinking Habit Escalates
Principal District Judge RM Joshi convicted Ramashray Pal under section 302 of the IPC and also fined him Rs 1,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Thane: A 30-year-old man from Kalwa in Thane district was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for setting ablaze his live-in partner in 2017.
"The couple used to have frequent quarrels over Pal's drinking habit. On June 6, 2017, he doused the woman in kerosene and set her on fire. Neighbours rushed the 40-year-old victim to hospital but she died two days later," Moholkar said.
