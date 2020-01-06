Thane Man Gets Life in Jail for Setting Ablaze Live-in Partner as Quarrel Over Drinking Habit Escalates

Thane: A 30-year-old man from Kalwa in Thane district was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for setting ablaze his live-in partner in 2017.

Principal District Judge RM Joshi convicted Ramashray Pal under section 302 of the IPC and also fined him Rs 1,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.

"The couple used to have frequent quarrels over Pal's drinking habit. On June 6, 2017, he doused the woman in kerosene and set her on fire. Neighbours rushed the 40-year-old victim to hospital but she died two days later," Moholkar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.