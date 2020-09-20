Thane Man Gets Rs 5.8 Lakh As Compensation For 2017 Mishap

Thane: A 33-year-old man who suffered severe injuries after his car met with an accident in 2017 while trying to save a monkey that had rushed onto the road has been awarded a compensation of Rs 5.88 lakh with seven per cent interest by the Thane District Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Ulhas Kamble was on his way to Kalyan on May 15, 2017 when a monkey jumped in front of his car, and when he veered to one side to save the animal, his vehicle was hit by another car.

He was left with severe injuries and he ran up huge medical bills during treatment in a Pune hospital, which caused severe financial strain as Kamble is a government servant with a monthly salary of Rs 38,440, the official added. The official said on Sunday that MACT member and district judge MM Walimohammad, in a recent order, told the owner of offending car and the insurance company to pay Rs 5,88,890 as well as 7 per cent interest from the date Kamble filed the claim application.

“The break up is Rs 40,000 for injuries, Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 40,000 for diet and conveyance and Rs 3.20 lakh for medical bills,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor