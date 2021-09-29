Thane Man Mistakenly Given Rabies Vaccine Instead of Covid-19; Two Medical Staff Suspended

A man in Maharashtra’s Thane was mistakenly administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead of a Covid-19 jab, officials said. The man had gone to get the Covid-19 jab at a healthcare centre in centre Kalwa east.

45-year-old Rajkumar Yadav said that he had recently underwent surgery on his lower back and therefore he went to the centre to inquire whether he can get the vaccine against Covid-19. He claimed he was jabbed on both the arms.

“I have weakness and pain in my arm now. I recently underwent surgery for my back and went to the centre to inquire about the dose. The doctor said I can take the vaccine and gave me the case papers. As I was unable to stand due to the operation, one person from the hospital told me to go and take a seat in one of the rooms,” the man reportedly said.

According to the report, Yadav went and inquired with the nurse about the vaccine after he was administered with the jab. The nurse told him it was an anti-rabies vaccine following which he panicked and said he was supposed to get the Covishield vaccine. He demanded an explanation following which an inquiry was held.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation said that a doctor and a nurse had been suspended for administering ‘anti-rabies’ dose, instead of the Covid-19 vaccine in Thane.

The report said the man claimed that the nurse had jabbed him in both the arms which made him suspicious so he asked her what dose was he injected with. “She did not ask me to show any papers or asked what dose I was there for. I was shocked to hear that they gave me the anti-rabies vaccine. I went to the local corporator and narrated my ordeal,” he said.

Malvi added that the incident happened as Rajkumar Yadav had mistakenly went and sat in a queue meant for ARV. When his turn came to get the shot, the concerned nurse, Kirti Rayat, did not check his case papers or inform him about the vaccine dose administered.

The nurse had assumed he was there for an ARV shot and gave him the jab. The nurse and the medical officer have been suspended. Yadav’s condition is reported to be stable and his health is being monitored.

Meanwhile, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said that the centre is in a slum where most beneficiaries are uneducated and therefore it was the duty of the medical staff to guide them.

“I came to know about the incident and immediately gave directives to inquire and take action against the staff responsible. We agree that the person sat in the wrong queue, however, the staff should have informed every person about the vaccine that was being administered,” Mhaske said.

