English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Man, Parents Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over WhatsApp
The woman alleged that she was consistently harassed by her in-laws and her husband had demanded Rs 5 lakh from her.
Network18 Creatives.
Loading...
Thane: A 28-year-old man and his parents have been booked by the Thane police in Maharashtra after he allegedly divorced his wife by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.
The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint lodged last week, said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014 and that they have a four-year-old son, Bhoiwada police station's inspector Kalyan Karpe said.
She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, he said.
The woman, currently staying at a relative's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she on March 12 this year, she received a 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, the official said.
Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday against her husband Nadeem Shaikh and in-laws under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.
The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint lodged last week, said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014 and that they have a four-year-old son, Bhoiwada police station's inspector Kalyan Karpe said.
She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, he said.
The woman, currently staying at a relative's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she on March 12 this year, she received a 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, the official said.
Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday against her husband Nadeem Shaikh and in-laws under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.
The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results