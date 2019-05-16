Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thane Man, Parents Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over WhatsApp

The woman alleged that she was consistently harassed by her in-laws and her husband had demanded Rs 5 lakh from her.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Thane: A 28-year-old man and his parents have been booked by the Thane police in Maharashtra after he allegedly divorced his wife by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint lodged last week, said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014 and that they have a four-year-old son, Bhoiwada police station's inspector Kalyan Karpe said.

She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and sometime back, her husband demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and threw her out of the house, he said.

The woman, currently staying at a relative's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she on March 12 this year, she received a 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday against her husband Nadeem Shaikh and in-laws under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he added.

The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
Read full article
