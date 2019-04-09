Thane Man Sentenced to 2 Years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' for Attacking Cop on Duty

: A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has awarded two years' rigorous imprisonment to a 26-year-old man for attacking a policeman and preventing him from discharging his duty.Assistant Sessions Judge D Y Gaud in his order last week also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused, Hemant Kumar Bishnoi, a native of Barmer district in Rajasthan.According to the prosecution, a group of policemen were on patrolling duty on the intervening night of November 2-3, 2018 when they saw the accused and his associate tampering with a car at Nerul in Navi Mumbai town.When the police approached them, the two men ran away.However, the police later caught Bishnoi and when they were enquiring with him, he attacked a constable with a metal object.The policeman received injuries near his right eye and was admitted to a hospital.Bishnoi was subsequently arrested and his associate, Jaswantsingh Jaggusingh Rawat (27), was also caught a few dayslater from the same area.The prosecution sought maximum punishment for the accused, saying the offence was of a serious nature.The judge sentenced Bishnoi after considering the fact that the offence was committed against a policeman, who is a public servant, while he was discharging his duty.He pronounced Bishnoi guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty).The judge acquitted Rawat, giving him benefit of doubt.