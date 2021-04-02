india

Thane-Mumbai Green Corridor Set Up, Critical Patient Flown to Hyderabad
Thane-Mumbai Green Corridor Set Up, Critical Patient Flown to Hyderabad

Representative image (Reuters)

Representative image (Reuters)

A green corridor was on Friday operationalised between Kashimira area of Thane district and Vile Parle in Mumbai to help airlift a critical patient to Hyderabad, a police official said. The no-obstruction traffic corridor of 23 kilometres was set up after a request came in from a local hospital at 7am, and the ambulance carrying the patient covered the distance in 35 minutes between 9:10 am and 9:45 am, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

“The flight carrying the patient, who needed an urgent liver operation, took off from a Pawan Hans facility in Vile Parle at 10:05am and it reached Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad in Telangana at 11:40am,” he said.

first published:April 02, 2021, 20:07 IST