INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Thane Municipal Corporation Enforces Complete Lockdown in Locality Due to Covid-19

Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

Only milk shops and medical stores will be allowed to function in the area.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Share this:

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday ordered shutting down of all activities at Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar locality, citing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Only milk shops and medical stores will be allowed to function in the area, the order stated.

The civic body directed the police to ensure complete lockdown in Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, where it was found that citizens were defying the lockdown and were not practising social distancing, an official said.

Of the 752 cases reported in Thane so far, 178 were from Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar locality, he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading