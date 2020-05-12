Thane Municipal Corporation Enforces Complete Lockdown in Locality Due to Covid-19

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday ordered shutting down of all activities at Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar locality, citing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Only milk shops and medical stores will be allowed to function in the area, the order stated.

The civic body directed the police to ensure complete lockdown in Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, where it was found that citizens were defying the lockdown and were not practising social distancing, an official said.

Of the 752 cases reported in Thane so far, 178 were from Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar locality, he added.