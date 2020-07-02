Thane, Panvel Shut, Vasai-Virar's Selective Closure: As Maha 'Unlocks', MMR Sees 10-day Total Lockdown

Mumbai: In contrast to Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again' that eased Covid-19 lockdown, the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been shut down, only excluding areas under Vasai-Virar municipal corporation.

The civic bodies of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi have announced a lockdown of 10 days. However, the APMC market at Vashi and the Thane Belapur industrial corridor have been exempted from the curbs.

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has declared a localised lockdown in 18 areas. In June end too it had put 18 places under complete lockdown for 14 days, which included the areas of Pelhar, Valiv, Achole and Chandansar.

In Dombivali, policeofficer could be seen making announcements in a rickshaw on Thursday, appealing people to stay indoors.

A local report stated that in Navi Mumbai, all shops selling non-essentials will remain shut. Milk and dairy products will be available between 5 am and 10 am, while other essential shops will be open between 9 am and 5 pm. Chemist shops, petrol pumps and banks will function as usual.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with an addition of 1,511 cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll in the city to 4,629, the civic body said.

After a gap of 20 days, the financial hub recorded more than 1,500 positive cases in a day. However, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients in the city rose to 44,791. The civic body said the city has 29,288 active cases.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city has improved to 42 days and the average growth rate of cases has gone down to 1.68 percent.