Thane Police Commissioner Seeks Apology from Julio Ribeiro for Defamation, Threatens to Sue Him
In a letter addressed to Julio Ribeiro, Parambir Singh stated, “By maliciously terming me Bad Cop” and by terming me an “unsuitable contestant” you have tarnished my reputation.”
File photo of Mumbai's former police commissioner Julio Ribeiro.
Mumbai: Two weeks after former top cop Julio Ribeiro penned an article ‘CM brings good cops in, bad cops out’ in a national daily, the Thane police commissioner Parambir Singh has sought apology from Ribiero and has threatened to sue him for using contemptuous and defamatory language directed against him.
In a letter addressed to Ribeiro, Singh stated, “It is clear that the primary purpose of your publishing the article was to defame me by insinuation and more importantly irreparably harm my goodwill and bring about wilful disrepute to me again through insinuation. Please note that by publication of the article you have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and interfered with the dispensation of public duties by me and the Thane police force.”
In the article dated July 5, Ribiero, the former Mumbai police commissioner, had written that the police force was agog with rumours about two aspirants for the job of Commissioner of police, and that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis withstood all pressures from unsuitable contestants. Singh was one of the contenders for the post.
In the letter, Singh went on to say, “By maliciously terming me Bad Cop” and by terming me an “unsuitable contestant” you have tarnished my reputation.”
Detailing Singh’s achievements in the police force and the cases cracked by him as the Thane police commissioner in the letter, he challenged Ribiero to place proof and bring out credible material that would support the allegations.
In the letter, Singh also accused the former cop of influencing outcome of investigations and abuse of position as a retired cop.
The letter said, “I call upon you to immediately apologize and tender a clarification withdrawing the contemptuous and defamatory language used in your Article. Please take note that absent the foregoing, I will be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against you for harming my reputation and goodwill.”
