Massive Cache of Explosives Seized From Thane, One Arrested

Thane police on Tuesday recovered a large number of explosives from a warehouse in Karvali village near Bhiwandi. Over 63 boxes containing 12,000 gelatin sticks and four boxes with 3,008 electronic detonators were found inside a warehouse on Chinchoti Road dealing in building materials and quarry contracts late last night after intelligence sources alerted the officials. Given the large number of explosives, the Thane police’s Crime Branch Unit I formed a team to conduct the raid and the anti-bomb squad was called to ensure the safe removal of the explosives.

Fifty-three-year-old Gurunath Kashinath Mhatre was arrested by the police. Mhatre has been doing business in mining and building material supplies for the last 25 years.

A case is being registered at Bhoiwada Police Station under section IPC 286 r/w the explosives substances act 1908 section 5.

Upon receiving the information about the large stock of explosives being stored at Mittal enterprise located at the Karivali village, a team was formed to conduct the raid.

