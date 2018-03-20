Thane Police to Summon Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha as Call Record Scam Grows

Four days after lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui was arrested by the Thane Crime branch for an alleged involvement in illegally procuring Call Data Records (CDRs) of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, the police is now planning to summon actor Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha Shroff for questioning in a similar case.Abhiske Trimukhe, DCP, Thane Crime Branch, said, "Our investigations have revealed that Ayesha Shroff retrieved the CDRs of actor Sahil Khan through a private detective agency and handed it over to Rizwan. She will be summoned for questioning to understand why she procured Khan’s call records."Trimukhe further added that even Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan's number with Rizwan, a celebrity lawyer who handled legal cases of several celebrities."We have written to the nodal officer of the concerned mobile operator to gather more details, on this," said Trimukhe.While Kangana had filed a case and send notices to Hrithik Roshan last year, Ayesha Shroff had also filed a case of cheating against Sahil Khan.Thane Police believes that Rizwan, who has represented many celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been adopting illegal means to procure call detail records to help his celebrity clients to win court cases.The police say they are likely to summon more of his clients in the coming days to unearth the scam that is growing in magnitude.Police have seized Rizwan's laptop and phones. The lawyer, however, claims that he was arrested without following the due process of law.Rizwan's lawyers, on the hand, have alleged that he is being made a scapegoat to protect actor Nawazuddin and his brother. Thane police has maintained that Nawazuddin doesn't have any direct connection to the CDR scam and that he was merely a witness.Earlier in March, Nawazzuddin and his wife were summoned by the Thane Crime Branch after his name surfaced in the call records scam investigation.The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people involved in the case for obtaining call records by illegal means and then selling it to clients.The racket was being run by private detectives who would use the login details of senior police officers to access call details from mobile network service providers and sell it to clients who would pay anything between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.