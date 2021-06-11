Thane Rains: Vaccination Drive Called off on Saturday and Sunday

All civic corporations in the Thane district late Friday evening said there would be no vaccination drive on Saturday and Sunday in view of heavy rains being forecast. During the day, the area saw some minor rain-related incidents, including a 12-year-old boy suffering an electric shock, after which he was hospitalised with injuries. The boy Keval Buthelo came in contact with a live cable that had fallen into a puddle near his house in Chari area of Thane city on Thursday evening, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

“A portion of a house wall collapsed in Sanjay Nagar of Mumbra due to rainfall during the day. The remaining part of the house and a house adjoining the structure were in a dangerous state. Civic officials are inspecting the site," Kadam said. He also said the staircase of a 35-year-old ground-plus-two building collapsed in Dhokali area in the afternoon after which three rooms were vacated and the structure sealed, though no one was injured in the incident.

The compound wall of a cemetery also caved in, but no one was injured, Kadam added. Meanwhile, civic commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi along with an NDRF team surveyed the Kalyan and Dombivili civic limits to take stock of the dilapidated and dangerous structures.

