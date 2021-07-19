Thane to Close Covid-19 Vaccination Centres from Tuesday Till Further Notice Due to Heavy Rains

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Monday informed people that all vaccination centres in the city will be closed from July 20 till further notice to avoid any inconvenience to the citizens due to heavy rains.

“In order to avoid any inconvenience to the citizens due to heavy rains, vaccination at all the centers in Thane city will be closed from tomorrow 20th July 2021 till further instructions," the civic body tweeted in Marathi.

Thane has reported 357 new cases of Covid-19, taking the infection count in the district to 5,40,677, an official said on Monday, adding that new cases were registered on Sunday. With eight more people died due to the coronavirus, the death toll in the district has jumped to 10,912.

The official further told PTI that the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here