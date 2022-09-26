Thane: School Bus with 18 Kids Inside Overturns While Reversing, Onlookers Rush to Rescue

A school bus met with an accident Monday morning in Ambernath area in Thane district of Maharashtra. There were 18 children inside the bus at the time of the accident. Some sustained minor injuries, according to initial reports.

A private mini school bus carrying the students of Rotary School of Ambernath arrived at the Green City Complex around 7 a.m. When the driver tried to reverse the bus in front of the building, he suddenly seemed to lose control and the bus overturned.

Onlookers, including some students and parents, rushed towards the overturned bus. A few men climbed onto the side of the bus and helped students come out through the door.

The accident was caught in a CCTV camera and a video clip has gone viral on social media.

In a separate incident in Lucknow today, nine were killed and several others were injured when a tractor trolley with nearly 46 persons overturned into a pond under Itaunja police circle.

All the passengers were on their way to the Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab area to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri, when the accident took place. Rescue operations were initiated and nine bodies have been brought out while divers are searching for more.

According to the police, a total of 46 people were on the tractor trolley, in which nine died in the accident. Over 12 injured have been admitted to Community Health Centre in Itaunja.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here