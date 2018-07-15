English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thane Teacher Held for Molesting 12-year-Old in Office
A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Thane: A teacher has been arrested on charges of molesting a girl student in his office in the premises of a private school in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said.
The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl, 12, was visiting the school to get a leaving certificate, a police official said quoting the complaint. The teacher, identified as Vijay Dhangar, allegedly called the girl to his office room and touched her inappropriately, he said.
The girl raised an alarm and came out of the room running, following which people present in the school caught Dhangar and handed him over to police.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
