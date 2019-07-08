English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Umbrella Distribution Event in Thane Gets Ugly as BJP Corporator Punches Her Colleague, Leading to Clashes
A video of the incident purportedly shows the two women charging at each other following some provocation at the function for distribution of umbrellas to the needy.
File Photo: Pedestrians hold umbrellas while trying to make their way across a street in pouring rain (PTI)
Thane: Two women corporators of the BJP from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra came to blows at a function here on Sunday.
A video of the incident purportedly shows the two women charging at each other following some provocation at the function for distribution of umbrellas to the needy. The women have been identified as corporators Geeta Jain and Rupali Shinde, both from the BJP, sources said.
The event was organised by Jain, a former mayor of the MBMC. The video also shows supporters of both the corporators clashing at the venue. No police complaint has been lodged so far.
