Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thane Woman Alleges Husband Gave Her 'Triple Talaq' on WhatsApp

The victim alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and some time back, her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.

-- | PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thane Woman Alleges Husband Gave Her 'Triple Talaq' on WhatsApp
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Thane: A 23-year-old woman in Thane district of Maharashtra has alleged that her husband divorced her by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said they received a complaint from the woman on Monday and were seeking a legal opinion on it.

The victim, who is physically disabled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014. She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and some time back, her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.

The woman, currently staying at her parent's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she recently received the 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, Karpe said, quoting the complaint.

He said the victim approached the police with her complaint, saying she does not want to divorce her husband. “We are yet to register the complaint and are taking a legal opinion on it,” the official said.

The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram