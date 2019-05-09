English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Woman Alleges Husband Gave Her 'Triple Talaq' on WhatsApp
The victim alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and some time back, her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Thane: A 23-year-old woman in Thane district of Maharashtra has alleged that her husband divorced her by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, police said on Thursday.
Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said they received a complaint from the woman on Monday and were seeking a legal opinion on it.
The victim, who is physically disabled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014. She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and some time back, her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.
The woman, currently staying at her parent's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she recently received the 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, Karpe said, quoting the complaint.
He said the victim approached the police with her complaint, saying she does not want to divorce her husband. “We are yet to register the complaint and are taking a legal opinion on it,” the official said.
The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said they received a complaint from the woman on Monday and were seeking a legal opinion on it.
The victim, who is physically disabled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014. She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and some time back, her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.
The woman, currently staying at her parent's place in Bhiwandi town here, further alleged that she recently received the 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her, Karpe said, quoting the complaint.
He said the victim approached the police with her complaint, saying she does not want to divorce her husband. “We are yet to register the complaint and are taking a legal opinion on it,” the official said.
The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
- Lucas Moura - From PSG Cast-Off to Tottenham's Champions League Hero
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results