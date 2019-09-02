Thane Woman Found Murdered at Home with Stab Wound in Neck, Cops Suspect Absconding Husband

Thane: A woman was found murdered on Monday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district with police launching a manhunt for her absconding husband, an official said.

A neighbour found the woman in a pool of blood, with a stab wound in her neck, in her room in Khadakpada area of Kalyan in the morning, the official said.

"Rekha (21) and her husband Vikram Kumar (26) were living there for the past two months. Neighbours saw Kumar leaving the place so we suspect he is behind the crime. Efforts are on to nab him," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.