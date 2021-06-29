Thane Woman Gets Jabbed Thrice in a Single Day, Municipal Body Receives Flak For Negligence of Duty

In a case of dire negligence, a woman hailing from Thane in Maharashtra was administered three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine back-to-back on the same day.

As per reports, the incident occurred on June 25 when 28-year-old Rupali Sali visited the Anand Nagar vaccination centre in Thane to get herself inoculated. Upon reaching the centre, the health worker injected the victim with 3 doses of the Covid vaccine one after the other.

However, it only came to the fore when the woman reached home and informed her husband about the mishap at the hospital who then informed the officials.

Initially, Thane municipal corporation’s medical health officer Dr Vaijanti denied the allegations levelled against the vaccination centre but later conceded after reports of the woman being injected 3 times was confirmed by the Mayor.

An official from the municipal corporation while calling it a case of negligence stated that the woman being unaware of the vaccination process also did not object to getting three doses but is stable now after having consulted a senior doctor.

Following the incident, TMC received a lot of backlash from political parties with one such BJP political leader Manohar Dumbare claiming that the administration was trying to suppress the incident.

However, the leader’s claims were denied by Mayor Mhaske who maintained that it is the first time such an incident has taken place in Thane and that it was he who informed the officials about the gaffe the instant he was made aware of it.

‘I myself informed the state health department about the incident and I also reprimanded the doctor and the staff at the vaccination centre. I even spoke directly to the woman’s husband. So there is no way that the incident is being ignored,’ Mhaske was quoted telling TOI.

The Mayor has also assured that investigation into the blunder is underway and those found guilty will surely be punished.

