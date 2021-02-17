Thane Woman Harassed by Husband, His Relatives for Refusing to Give Son for Adoption

Police have registered an FIR against a man and five other members of his family for allegedly harassing his wife after she refused to agree for adoption of her five-year-old son by a relative here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The woman, aged 26 years, got married in 2015 and gave birth to a boy the next year.

However, her husband and in-laws, residents of Bhiwandi town in Thane, allegedly harassed her and asked her to give her son to her husband's sister for adoption, the official from Nizampura police station said. When the woman refused to part with her son, her husband threatened to divorce her, the official said quoting the complaint filed by the woman on Monday.

A case has been registered against her husband and five other family members under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

