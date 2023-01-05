Thane: Woman Ragpicker Crushed Under Falling Metro Pillar Metal Plate

In a freak accident, a 37-year-old woman ragpicker was crushed to death when a huge iron metal plate fixed on a Mumbai Metro pillar, crashed on her near the Viviana Mall in Thane officials said on Thursday.

The Thane Fire Brigade authorities said the incident occurred at around 10 am when the woman was walking beside one of the pillars when the metal plate suddenly gave away and fell directly on her from above.

Trapped by the large object, the woman tumbled into the ditch dug around the pillar foundation and succumbed instantly, said an official.

The victim has been identified as Sunita Babasaheb Kamble, residing in Lokmanya Nagarpada.

Thane Police, civic and disaster rescue teams rushed to the spot, heaved off the heavy metal plate and retrieved her body from the ditch.

Sunita was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital by the Rabodi Police, where she was pronounced dead.

Further investigations are on into how the metal plate may have broken loose from the Metro pillar, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here