English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thane Woman Stabs Blind Aunt 15 Times for Refusing to Make Breakfast
Accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked her aunt Shobha in a fit of rage when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Thane: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 75-year-old blind aunt in their flat in Thane's Khopat area, the police said.
According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.
Police said Shobha was stabbed at least 15 times.
A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.
According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.
Police said Shobha was stabbed at least 15 times.
A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Malala Yousafzai Finally Convinced Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Oxford University
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...