GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thane Woman Stabs Blind Aunt 15 Times for Refusing to Make Breakfast

Accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked her aunt Shobha in a fit of rage when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2018, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thane Woman Stabs Blind Aunt 15 Times for Refusing to Make Breakfast
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Thane: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 75-year-old blind aunt in their flat in Thane's Khopat area, the police said.

According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.

Police said Shobha was stabbed at least 15 times.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...