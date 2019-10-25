Thane Woman Strangles 8-year-old Son to Death in His Sleep over Dispute with Husband
The woman had some disagreements with her husband Vaibhav and was staying with her sister at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.
Representative image.
Thane: A 35-year-old housewife from Badlapur was arrested for allegedly strangling her eight-year-old son to death, the police said on Friday.
Sheetal Maner strangled her son Arnav while he was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.
Maner called her sister and told her that she had strangled the boy because she was under a lot of stress, he added.
Maner called her sister and told her that she had strangled the boy because she was under a lot of stress, he added.
The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
