Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Thane Woman Strangulates 17-year-old Daughter, Then Hangs Herself

Preliminary reports suggested that the woman, who worked in the Marathi TV industry, was not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thane Woman Strangulates 17-year-old Daughter, Then Hangs Herself
For Representation.
Loading...

Thane: A 40-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself in Kalwa area of the city on Friday, Thane Police said.

The suicide note was purportedly written by the woman, Pradnya Parkar, said she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her daughter Shruti (17) and was going to kill herself.

Preliminary reports suggested that Parkar, who worked in the Marathi TV industry, was not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business, said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde.

The incident apparently took place between 8 and 9 this morning when her husband had gone to the gym.

On return, he found the door of the flat locked from inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya and Shruti, who studied in Class 12, were found. Further probe is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram