Thank Manmohan Singh for Ordering Probe, Says Delhi BJP Chief on AgustaWestland Case

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Monday thanked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for instituting a probe in AgustaWestland deal, saying revelations in the case have so far brought out the "real face" of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.Tiwari asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "thieves" were getting caught and that is why Congress was crying foul and levelling "baseless allegations" on him."The chowkidar is not sleeping and has gone after the thieves that's why they are hatching conspiracies and levelling allegations against him," Tiwari said at a press conference.Enforcement Directorate, investigating the AgustaWestland deal, told a court Saturday that alleged middleman Christian Michel has made a reference to "Mrs Gandhi".Tiwari claimed that an amount of Rs 125 crore out of Rs 360 crore commission was paid in the deal."I want to thank Manmohan Singh who despite being accidental (PM) ordered probe in the deal. He must have been scolded that day," he said.He added, "The real face of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been revealed. The way Congress jumped to react on the revelations by Michel and an Italian court shows that something is fishy."Congress has rejected the allegations, saying Rahul and Sonia Gandhi never interfered in defence deals during UPA's tenure and hit back at the BJP by charging that it was misusing the agencies.Former defence minister and Congress leader A K Antony accused the BJP and the government of "manufacturing" lies in the AgustaWestland case.