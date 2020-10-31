News18 Logo

'Thank You Dadi...' Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Death Anniversary

Indira Gandhi.

"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday. The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal", here.

