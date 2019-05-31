Thank You Readers: News18 English Hits Century, Crosses 100 Million Users in May

News18.com (English) has crossed 100 million users for the month of May 2019, making it only the second Indian news website to score a century in Unique Views (UVs) across all platforms, according to latest Google Analytics (GA) data.The website, which is a little over three-years-old, achieved this landmark on the back of its exclusive content, in-depth analysis and minute-to-minute coverage of key events from across the globe.News18.com is arguably the only English language site in India to go from zero to 100 million users in such a short span of time. It has more than tripled its traffic from its May 2017 tally of 30.5 million UVs to hit 100 million in just two years. The previous best for News18.com English was 73.18 million, clocked in May 2018. (Source: Google Analytics).News18 English, the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18 and a flagship site of Network18 Digital, has been at the forefront of editorial innovation with its widely acclaimed political coverage, immersives and data stories. The website’s coverage of general elections 2019 was unparalleled, offering users a varied bouquet of content that included in-depth and on-ground coverage, infographics, interactive graphs and maps, trivia topped with a one-of-its kind interactive Election Analytics Centre.On election results day, May 23, 2019, News18.com again lived up to its speed and accuracy with up to the minute live results powered by thousands of journalists covering each and every counting booth. On that day, Network18 news websites cumulatively notched up a record 56.2 million unique users, helping Network18 Digital pip Times Internet which put out a newspaper advertisement earlier this week claiming it had 55 million users.Besides English, News18.com is also available in 11 other languages, making it the only website with such a spread of languages. The consolidated figure of unique users for the entire News18 English and Languages cluster for May 2019 is at a record breaking 177 million.News18.com English is the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18. It is part of Network18 Digital, which is the digital arm of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, Internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses.