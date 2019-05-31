Thank You Readers: News18 English Hits Century, Crosses 100 Million Users in May

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Thank You Readers: News18 English Hits Century, Crosses 100 Million Users in May
The website, which is a little over three-years-old, achieved this landmark on the back of its exclusive content, in-depth analysis and minute-to-minute coverage of key events from across the globe.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...
News18.com (English) has crossed 100 million users for the month of May 2019, making it only the second Indian news website to score a century in Unique Views (UVs) across all platforms, according to latest Google Analytics (GA) data.
The website, which is a little over three-years-old, achieved this landmark on the back of its exclusive content, in-depth analysis and minute-to-minute coverage of key events from across the globe.
News18.com is arguably the only English language site in India to go from zero to 100 million users in such a short span of time. It has more than tripled its traffic from its May 2017 tally of 30.5 million UVs to hit 100 million in just two years. The previous best for News18.com English was 73.18 million, clocked in May 2018. (Source: Google Analytics).
News18 English, the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18 and a flagship site of Network18 Digital, has been at the forefront of editorial innovation with its widely acclaimed political coverage, immersives and data stories. The website’s coverage of general elections 2019 was unparalleled, offering users a varied bouquet of content that included in-depth and on-ground coverage, infographics, interactive graphs and maps, trivia topped with a one-of-its kind interactive Election Analytics Centre.
On election results day, May 23, 2019, News18.com again lived up to its speed and accuracy with up to the minute live results powered by thousands of journalists covering each and every counting booth. On that day, Network18 news websites cumulatively notched up a record 56.2 million unique users, helping Network18 Digital pip Times Internet which put out a newspaper advertisement earlier this week claiming it had 55 million users.
Besides English, News18.com is also available in 11 other languages, making it the only website with such a spread of languages. The consolidated figure of unique users for the entire News18 English and Languages cluster for May 2019 is at a record breaking 177 million.
News18.com English is the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18. It is part of Network18 Digital, which is the digital arm of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, Internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses.
The website, which is a little over three-years-old, achieved this landmark on the back of its exclusive content, in-depth analysis and minute-to-minute coverage of key events from across the globe.
News18.com is arguably the only English language site in India to go from zero to 100 million users in such a short span of time. It has more than tripled its traffic from its May 2017 tally of 30.5 million UVs to hit 100 million in just two years. The previous best for News18.com English was 73.18 million, clocked in May 2018. (Source: Google Analytics).
News18 English, the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18 and a flagship site of Network18 Digital, has been at the forefront of editorial innovation with its widely acclaimed political coverage, immersives and data stories. The website’s coverage of general elections 2019 was unparalleled, offering users a varied bouquet of content that included in-depth and on-ground coverage, infographics, interactive graphs and maps, trivia topped with a one-of-its kind interactive Election Analytics Centre.
On election results day, May 23, 2019, News18.com again lived up to its speed and accuracy with up to the minute live results powered by thousands of journalists covering each and every counting booth. On that day, Network18 news websites cumulatively notched up a record 56.2 million unique users, helping Network18 Digital pip Times Internet which put out a newspaper advertisement earlier this week claiming it had 55 million users.
Besides English, News18.com is also available in 11 other languages, making it the only website with such a spread of languages. The consolidated figure of unique users for the entire News18 English and Languages cluster for May 2019 is at a record breaking 177 million.
News18.com English is the digital destination of India’s top news broadcast channel CNN-News18. It is part of Network18 Digital, which is the digital arm of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, Internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results