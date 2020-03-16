Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'Thankful to Those Boosting Morale': PM Modi's Shares Stories Amid India's Coronavirus Battle

He said responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Thankful to Those Boosting Morale': PM Modi's Shares Stories Amid India's Coronavirus Battle
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there has been a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak and asserted that "no stone is being left unturned" to ensure people are healthy.

Modi also hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus and said the country will always cherish their contribution.

He also tagged tweets of various people highlighting the different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.

In a series of tweets with the hashtag 'India Fights Corona', Modi said the encouragement from people highlighting the steps being taken to combat the virus is boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of the fight.

Responding to a tweet by a man saying that he has "cancelled all my meetings and suspended all business travel", the prime minister said, "A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps."

"At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy," Modi said.

He said responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

"I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger. Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution," the prime minister said.

Responding to a Twitter user who said the government is systematically handling travellers to avoid "corona contagion", Modi said, "Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care."

It is a united and coordinated response from everyone and this shows the strong spirit of the nation in such situations, the prime minister said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram