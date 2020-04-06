Thatched House Catches Fire in Jaipur as Crackers Burnt During PM's '9pm Initiative' Fell on Roof

Jaipur: A thatched house on a vacant plot of land caught fire in the Vaishali Nagar area here on Sunday night as firecrackers fell on its roof, police said.

However, there was no casualty, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Phulwari said two firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, adding that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show solidarity with the fight against the coronavirus, people here lit earthen lamps, candles as also burst firecrackers.​

