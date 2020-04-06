Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thatched House Catches Fire in Jaipur as Crackers Burnt During PM's '9pm Initiative' Fell on Roof

Chief Fire Officer said two firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, adding that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Thatched House Catches Fire in Jaipur as Crackers Burnt During PM's '9pm Initiative' Fell on Roof
An Indian family holds candles to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

Jaipur: A thatched house on a vacant plot of land caught fire in the Vaishali Nagar area here on Sunday night as firecrackers fell on its roof, police said.

However, there was no casualty, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Phulwari said two firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, adding that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show solidarity with the fight against the coronavirus, people here lit earthen lamps, candles as also burst firecrackers.​

