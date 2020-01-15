'That’s Not Me': Identified as Masked Woman in JNU Attack Video, DU Student Komal Sharma Writes to NCW

New Delhi: Two days after the Delhi Police identified her as one of the masked attackers from videos of the violence unleashed in JNU, Delhi University student Komal Sharma, said to be affiliated to the ABVP, has broken cover to deny the allegations.

Approaching the National Commission for Women (NCW), Sharma has claimed that she is being framed. “I am not the woman in the video. I am being framed. I have been deliberately, and with some bad intention, defamed to the extent that now the condition has become bad to worst and I have started receiving calls from my relatives/friends who are expressing their dismay considering me as the said alleged lady in mask/scarf,” she said.

Sharma, a student of DU’s Daulat Ram College, had been missing in action since she was identified by friends and netizens as the masked woman from viral videos of the January 5 assault on JNU. On January 13, a Special Investigation Team set up to probe the attack, officially identified her as one of the attackers and said she would be called for questioning soon.

#NewsAlert - JNU student Komal Sharma goes to National Commission for Women (NCW) over viral video.@utkarsh_aanand with details.#JNUShowdown pic.twitter.com/gYvVfBaZui — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 15, 2020

According to news agency PTI, Sharma can be seen wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick in the purported video of the violence shared on social media. The police said Sharma's phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when the masked mob, alleged to include members of RSS-affiliated ABVP, entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Reporters quoted police officials as saying that Sharma, and two other students -- Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah -- were absconding.

Awasthi and Shah, both first-year students of JNU, had featured in a sting operation conducted by India Today news channel.

When police had contacted Awasthi and Shah, they said they will join the probe but their phones were later switched off.

Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students -- JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Vasker Vijay Mech.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumnus) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects by police.

