The 23-Year-Old-Long Chase to Arrest Murder Convict in Tamil Nadu Finally Ends

The 23-year-old-long chase to arrest a murder convict finally came to a close on August 28 when the local police in Tamil Nadu arrested him from Kerala. The Tirunelveli District Sessions Court sentenced Pachathu to life imprisonment in 1995 for the crime he had committed in 1992. But he fled from the prison in 1998 and was found to be working as a security guard at a hotel in the neighbouring state.

A special force led by Ambasamudram police inspector Chandra Mohan arrested Pachathu, a resident of Gauthamapuri village in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, from Thodupuzha area of Kerala, where he was working as a security guard.

Pachathu, now 72, was first arrested in connection with the murder of one Patta Muthu in 1992. The district court in Tirunelveli sentenced him to life imprisonment in 1995 while he was on trial. However, he moved the Madras High Court against the sentence.

After learning that his life sentence had been upheld, Pachathu absconded. He had not been arrested since 1998 when a warrant was issued by the court against him. On the orders of DSP Manivannan, a special force led by Ambasamudram DSP Francis began looking for the murder convict.

Meanwhile, the Ambasamudram police inspector Chandra Mohan also conducted an intensive search to execute the warrant.

While interrogating a few of Pachathu’s kin it was found that he had been in touch with his wife through a mobile phone. The police have been tracking his phone since August 15. Upon investigation, his wife revealed that Pachathu changed his name and was working as a security guard at a hotel in Kerala’s Thodupuzha.

He was arrested and brought to Tamil Nadu on August 29. Pachathu was produced before the Tirunelveli District Sessions Court Judge, where he was sent to Palayamkottai Central Jail after the judge ordered him to be imprisoned.

