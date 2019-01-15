'The Accidental Prime Minister' Gets Clearance From Pakistan Censor Board

"The Accidental Prime Minister", featuring Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is all set to hit the theatres in Pakistan after the censor board of the country cleared the film.Producer of the movie Jayantilal Gada said the film will release in Pakistan on January 18."PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there."I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I'm also thankful to Pakistan's Censor Board chairman for approving our film," he said in a statement.The film, which is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.Baru was Manmohan Singh's media adviser when the latter was the prime minister.