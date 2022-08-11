The Big Picture: Telangana Screens Oscar-winning 'Gandhi' free for Schoolchildren

As part of a two-week celebration to mark 75 years of India’s independence, the Telangana government is screening the Oscar-winning film ‘Gandhi’ across 552 theatres in the state for free. Around 22 lakh children are expected to watch the 1982 motion picture directed by Richard Attenborough. The film is being shown in Telugu and Hindi from 10 am to 1.15 pm daily between August 9 and 21.

Speaking to News18, an official from the Telangana Film Development Corporation said, “The screening will take place in two phases: from August 9-11 and then from August 16-21. In Hyderabad, the film is being screened in approximately 150 theatres including multiplexes.”

Children from government and private schools can watch the film. The task of screening it in the theatres has been outsourced to a third-party service provider.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar and special chief secretary, urban development, Arvind Kumar, watched the film on the inaugural day at a theatre in Attapur in Hyderabad. Arvind Kumar later posted a few photos on his Twitter account. He said that “tremendous coordination between the school education department, police, district administration and GHMC ensured smooth planning of the initiative”.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat watched the film with children at the BVK Multiplex in LB Nagar. Besides asking the children to imbibe Gandhian ideals in their lives, the commissioner listed out other programmes that will be held as part of the celebrations.

“A 2k Freedom Run will be held on August 11 at 6.30 am from Saroornagar stadium. Sports events will be starting from August 11 and ending on August 18, which will include kabaddi, volleyball, kho kho, tug of war, etc,” the commissioner informed. He added that community singing of the national anthem will be held across police commissionerates in every village, street, wards of ULBs, schools, colleges, traffic junctions, and other prominent places.

The two-week event ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Sapthaham’ was set in motion on August 8 by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at HICC. This is KCR’s version of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ launched by the Centre. After hoisting the flag, the chief minister had asked to condemn those who are trying to malign the image of Gandhi. He recalled the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and paid tributes to freedom fighters. The CM said that it is the duty of every Indian to safeguard the independent India that was achieved through the sacrifices of many.

