'The Country That Shaped Me...': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Handed Over Padma Bhushan in San Francisco

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was handed over the Padma Bhushan in San Francisco on Friday by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Ambassador of India to the United States.

Sundar Pichai was announced as the recipients of Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day, under the Trade and Industry category.

Handing over the prestigious award to Pichai, Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted, “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco."

“Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening economic & tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation," Sandhu said.

Responding to the Indian envoy, Pichai wrote on Twitter, “It was an immense honor to receive the Padma Bhushan, and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India".

Pichai received the award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," 50-year-old Mr Pichai said while accepting the award from Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe)," he said.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," Mr Pichai said.

India’s Consul General in San Francisco, T V Nagendra Prasad, was also present during the event.

Mr Sandhu said that Mr Pichai represented the limitless possibilities of technology for transformation.

“He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

