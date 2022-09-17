CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » The Dalai Lama Wishes PM Modi on Birthday
1-MIN READ

The Dalai Lama Wishes PM Modi on Birthday

PTI

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 16:25 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

The Dalai Lama also hailed the country's strong democratic foundation and called it an example of peace and stability. (File)

The Dalai Lama also hailed the country's strong democratic foundation and called it an example of peace and stability. (File)

The spiritual leader also extolled India's efforts in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday and prayed for his good health. In a letter to Modi, the Dalai Lama offered his warmest good wishes and prayers for the prime minister’s continued good health.

The spiritual leader also extolled India’s efforts in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s wonderful that India has successfully met the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although we have not seen the complete end to it, India today is better placed to address similar challenges in the future. As the longest-staying guest in India, I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology,” he stated in the letter.

The Dalai Lama also hailed the country’s “strong democratic foundation” and called it an example of peace and stability. “I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,” he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 17, 2022, 16:25 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 16:25 IST