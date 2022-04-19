'The Drama Mama': Actor Aayushi Bhave's Funny Reel Leaves Fans in Splits

Marathi actor Aayushi Bhave recently shared a funny video on her Instagram handle. The video shows that her husband Suyash is ready to leave the house. But while he was leaving, he forgot to kiss Aayushi and she started dancing and jumping on the couch. Currently, this video is going viral on social media. Comments are pouring in from celebs as well as the fans.

The viewers laughed after watching this video of Aayushi and her funny dance steps. With the reel, Aayushi wrote, “The Drama Mama!” and used hashtags like couple videos, funny videos, husband and wife, love, Suyashi. The video got 10,564 likes and 122k views on Instagram.

A few days ago, Aayushi posted another funny video on social media with her husband. In the video, the couple is sitting in a restaurant and having their meal. In between, both of them start singing the song Saiyaan and at the end of the video Aayushi starts laughing.

Along with the reel, Aayushi says it is truly inspired by the “ORANGE JYUCE GANG! Saiyaan fever. Vaise main bohot aachi singer hu, aaj gala thoda kharab tha”. Fans once again started dropping funny comments like gana with khana, best singer award goes to you both and many more. The video received 147k views.

In 2019, Aayushi appeared on the dance reality show Yuva Dancing Queen. The show was aired on Zee Yuva Channel. Apart from this, she was also featured in a Marathi song Ya Gavacha Ki Tya Gavacha in 2020. The video got 329k views on YouTube. She also participated in several modelling competitions like Maharashtra Times Shravan Queen etc.

