The Essential Do’s and Don’ts of Saving Water at Home

Everyone faces domestic problems like the maid not coming on time, load-shedding, a pest infestation, water shortage...wait, that’s a real trouble-maker. You can somehow manage to deal with other issues, but water shortage is an untamed beast. Just imagine the words, ‘Aaj paani nahi aayega’, and it will send a shiver down your spine.

Water shortage is the crowned king of household troubles, and it cannot be argued with because you can’t tell a king what to do. Although this royal pain in the water tank can be pleased.

All you have to do is put forth your best behaviour and partake in and back down from certain things to save water at home. You can’t predict trouble, but you can prepare for it!

Things you need to do

Recycle, Reuse and Rejoice

All of us have studied about recycling in school, but honestly, no one paid much attention because Environmental Studies was a graded subject. Well, pay attention now because you can recycle water at home and reuse it to avoid using more water. It’s easy! Don’t drain out the leftover water after cooking, cleaning...you get the gist. This leftover water can be used to water plants in your house or around your neighbourhood.

Nominate your car for the Bucket Challenge

The Bucket Challenge was a great cause to bring ASL into the public conscience, and you can nominate your car for another great cause - saving water. A single bucket of water can clean your car as well as, if not better, dousing it with water through a hose. Bonus - you can reuse the leftover water for the plants!

Stop cleaning toilets with ordinary detergents

Cleaning the toilet is quite easily one of the most water-consuming household chores which can utilise buckets of water, especially if you are using laundry detergent. This epic waste of water can be avoided by simply opting for a specialised toilet cleaner over laundry detergent.

HARPIC, India’s undisputed No.1 Toilet Cleaner is the choice of millions of Indians. Be it rust, limescale or faecal matter stains, HARPIC can clean all of it with only a fraction of water required by ordinary detergents. Harpic requires UP TO 80% LESS WATER to clean toilet bowls when compared to ordinary detergent powders to achieve the same level of cleaning. Choose Harpic and make your own start towards saving India’s water.

Things you need to avoid

Singing in the shower

You should never give up on your dreams unless your dream is to become a singer and you practice while taking a shower. If you still don’t from bathroom singing, then we recommend you take the Bucket Challenge just like your car.

Tap Tap barsa paani

Quick question: How long do you take to brush your teeth? You’ll probably have a rough estimate in your mind. And now, think about whether you leave the tap running while brushing your teeth? It is advisable to brush your teeth for two minutes twice a day but not if you leave your tap running while doing it.

Bottoms up

A lot of us have this weird habit of tossing the last couple sips of water before refilling our glasses or water bottle. One explanation could be that most Indians are teetotalers, and we leave the last couple of sips of water just like we would do while drinking tea to avoid the tea powder settled at the bottom. Nonetheless, make sure you finish the water you have left entirely before refilling or at least refill without tossing the remaining water away.

These were our top dos and don’ts of saving water. If you are feeling pumped and wish to do more, then click here to become a #JalRakshak and join the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani initiative!

This is a partnered post.

