The Faces, Funding and Future of PFI: 12 News18 Exclusives That Unravel the Outfit's World Wide Web of Terror

The massive crackdown by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on addresses linked to the Popular Front of India has resulted in 106 arrests, but the road to a complete ban on the radical Islamic outfit is unlikely to be a short one.

Sources told News18 that the NIA did not seize any arms, ammunition or cash in Thursday’s raids, nor has a case been registered against the PFI. The cases, which allege support to terror activities in the country, have instead been registered against the arrested leaders and cadre of the PFI.

The government, sources told News18, is in no hurry to ban the PFI without concrete and direct evidences that hold up in court. The NIA, for now, will focus on seizures and ground-level network, while the ED picks up the funding trail.

The raids, however, did lead to shocking details being unearthed about the outfit’s alleged foreign funding, four-stage strategy that involved weapons training and its spying on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders.

Here are 12 exclusive News18 reports that dive into the PFI’s activities and modus operandi, the investigation roadmap and what to expect next.

The Worldwide Web of PFI

Sources in the intelligence aparatus told News18 that the PFI runs three front organisations — India Fraternity Forum (IFF), Indian Social Forum (ISF) and Rehab Indian Foundation (RIF) — in the Gulf countries. These organisations allegedly mask the direct involvement of the PFI in anti-India activities abroad. Sources said the IFF has emerged as the most powerful conduit to raise funds for the PFI in the Middle East.

The outfit’s financial links have reportedly been traced to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey and Kuwait among other countries. FULL STORY

‘Collateral Damage’ to ‘Bigger Cause’: The 4-Stage Strategy

Reminding Muslims about atrocities and training recruits in the use of weapons, taking grievances to global forums, creating a split between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and OBCs, and filling the judiciary, police, Army and politics with “loyal Muslims” were part of the Popular Front of India’s four-point strategy, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The outfit allegedly wanted Muslims to think of the PFI as the only organisation capable of leading the community. Officials said the outfit believed “time to time violence will show the atrocities on Muslims”. The PFI leadership also allegedly advised to “ignore collateral damage for a bigger cause”. FULL STORY

The ‘Sea’ Terror Link

One of the 106 people taken into custody during Thursday’s raids is PFI leader Barakabdullah, who was arrested from his house in Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. Officials allegedly recovered wireless communication devices, including Lowrance LHR-80 Floating Handheld VHF with GPS, from his posession. The receiver of the wireless set has a distress call button and illuminated function keys for nighttime use.

Intelligence sources say the wireless devices are used to navigate sea routes and the arrested accused may possibly be using it for sea terror activities and money exchange. FULL STORY

RSS Leaders on PFI Radar?

Sources told News18 that some RSS leaders were also on the PFI’s radar. Thahleel, the spy wing of the PFI, was allegedly given a “very specific task” to collect all information about RSS leaders, including details of their movement. They were asked to collect information about the leaders’ offices, families, cars and the guards protecting them, officials said.

This wing was also reportedly assigned to give information about leaders involved in the Babri Masjid demolition. Their job was also to create a wide gap between Hindus and Muslims by “portraying negative image of RSS”, sources said. FULL STORY

How the PFI Gets Funded

Sources say the PFI is getting huge funds from the India Fraternity Forum, Muslim Relief Network, and other connected Kerala-based NGOs who get donations from West Asia. Funds are also reportedly coming from Islamic Development Banks, and the World Assembly of Muslim Youth

Muslim businessmen and PFI supporters are also sending large sums of money for books and other audiovisual material through hawala channels, officials said. They added that the PFI is also raising funds through Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries operating in the field of manpower supply. They are reportedly using manpower supply companies for raising funds and giving jobs in their cadre. FULL STORY

PFI and Muslim Brotherhood: Two of a Kind

The Popular Front of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind are among groups through which the Sunni Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood is attempting to expand its influence in India, intelligence sources told News18. Officials said the PFI is in touch with Muslim Brotherhood leaders Muhammad Mahdi and Yusuf Al Qaradawi.

The Muslim Brotherhood won Egypt’s first free presidential election in 2012, but was overthrown by the military a year later after mass protests against its rule and has endured a fierce crackdown by authorities since then. It has been outlawed in the country and several others in West Asia. PFI’s ideology is similar to that of the Muslim Brotherhood as both believe in politicising Islam. FULL STORY

Link to ISIS, SIMI

Intelligence officials say the PFI is inspired by radical Islamic scholars like Syed Abul Maududi and Allama Iqbal, as well as terrorists like Osama bin Laden. It is also following in the footsteps of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and T Nazeer Group of Kerala, which is associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). PFI cadres have joined Islamic State in Syria and al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Nusra Front. Almost 15 cadres are in ISIS already, say officials. FULL STORY

PFI, the Social Media ‘Influencer’

The PFI hasn’t just managed to spread its footprints in India and abroad on the ground, but also has a significant and growing online presence, which it is using to further its agenda. Its strategy online appears to be simply to incite people to protest against the government as it is their “birthright”.

The organisation’s core leadership is very active on social media, and they don’t post their ideology from their own handles. They simply repost content posted by other accounts. Investigation agencies say all these accounts are created a few hours before the posts and always become inactive afterwards. The PFI leaders don’t want their social media presence to draw the attention of authorities, say sources. FULL STORY

The Many Faces of The PFI

The PFI has 15 frontal organisations to handle ideology and affairs generated from the outfit’s headquarters. These allegedly include the Campus Front of India, National Women’s Front, All India Imams Council (religious wing), Junior Friends (children’s wing), Muslim Relief Network (charity outfit), Sathya Sarani and the Social Democratic Party of India (political wing) among others.

The outfit allegedly receives funding from NGOs like Shamsul Ullama Arabic College Thodar, Shamsul Ullama Islamic Education Trust Thodar, Saaddath Vakil Zikrswlath Majlis Trust, Sunni Student Foundation and the Hope Foundation among others. FULL STORY

The People, The Pattern, The Plan

According to details accessed by News18, PFI is a very well-structured organisation with international footprint. It has robust internal and external structures, both working allegedly to create tension and disrupt communal harmony in India. Among its core functionaries are chairman OMA Salam and vice chairman EM Abdul Rahiman, followed by general secretary Anis Ahmed, with three secretaries: VP Nasarudheen, Afsar Pasha, and Mohd Shakif.

It also has overseas functionaries. In Saudi Arabia, it is headed by Sharafuddin Pazehari, who oversees a team of three core members. In the UAE, it is headed by Noushad Badriuddin, who is also supported by three members. Ashfakh Chaikinakayth leads PFI’s Oman unit, backed by three team members. FULL STORY

Endgame for PFI?

It seems unlikely that the Popular Front of India will catch its breath anytime soon. Top sources told News18 that the government is planning to ban the outfit in what is being seen as the final blow after its top leadership was arrested in two UAPA cases and many more face allegations of mobilising funds in the name of religious activities and creating tensions between communities. “PFI ban cannot be ruled out. We are analysing the situation,” sources said. FULL STORY

CRPF Protection for Top Brass in Action

The multi-agency raids against the Popular Front of India were planned three months in advance in a hush-hush operation, top sources revealed to News18. A week before authorities carried out the biggest clampdown yet on the outfit, all locations were verified and targets were checked. Once the teams received the final go-ahead, those in non-BJP states were attached with the CRPF to ensure their safety. FULL STORY

