The Fake Encounter Specialist Who Got Away With Sexual Crimes Until He Kidnapped a Chennai Woman

Chennai: A Chennai resident, who ran a fake telecommunications company in the city and lured several women by claiming he was an encounter specialist, has been arrested by the police.

The man, identified as Rajesh Prithvi, had married at least six women in the past. He got caught after he kidnapped the seventh woman and her parents filed a petition in the Madras High Court.

On June 30, the seventh woman he was trying to pursue did not return home from work. She worked in the same telecommunications company started by Rajesh.

Her parents lodged a complaint in the Egmore police station but when the police department did not trace the woman, her father filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court.

After intervention by the court, the police started investigating the case and approached the company where she worked. A preliminary inquiry pointed at Rajesh who was said to be close to the woman and had not been spotted much in the office lately. This led the police to Rajesh’s native house in Tirupur district where they found the woman locked up. She was rescued and returned to her family.

The police said more cases are already booked against Rajesh and he was out on bail in one of the cases. He had been using different names to lure people in the fake telecommunications company. He had also sexually abused several women in the past and the kidnapping of his seventh victim led to his arrest, the police said.

Police added that he swindled lakhs of money using his fake firm and got married several times.

Rajesh had obtained fake Pan ID, Aadhar ID, driving license and voter card to lure women. Police said they are expecting more women to come out and speak up against him in the coming days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.