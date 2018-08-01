The Fight Over 'Real' Hindu Yuva Vahini Turns Ugly in Gorakhpur

A social media spate turned ugly for Sunil Singh, a long time loyalist of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, when his aide Chandhan Vishwakarma was detained in Gorakhpur for using ‘foul language’ and issuing threats on social media.Hindu Yuva Vahini zonal president Vivek Gupta had filed a complaint against Singh and Vishwakarma of Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat for threatening him on social media and over phone.“Eight people have been arrested and four FIRs lodged. Chandan Vishwakarma threatened and used foul language on the social networking site against Vivek Gupta.” SSP Gorakhour told media.Police said that the supporters of Yuva Vahini Bharat led by Singh gheraoed the police station and vandalised a car, demanding his release.Over the last three days leaders of Hindu Yuva Vahini and Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat had been engaged in a war of words on social media. Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini posted ‘derogatory’ remarks about Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat and termed it as a ‘fake organisation’. Sunil Singh and Chandan Vishwakarma then, allegedly, made threat calls to Vivek Gupta.After receiving the complaint on Tuesday, police detained Chandan Vishwakarma.Hindu Yuva Vahini is a youth militia wing which was patronised by Yogi Adityanath. Sunil Singh was earlier the president of the outfit, but turned rebel before 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. He split from the party and formed his own faction, Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat.Since then, both the factions have been targeting each other, reiterating the authenticity of the respective groups.