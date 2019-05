The Firsts at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Second Swearing-in Ceremony

Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will usher in his second term as the Prime Minister. The ceremony will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders.Leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony . The grouping comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. This is a departure from his ceremony in 2014 which saw the attendance of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders including Pakistan. Additionally, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius will also partake in the ceremony this time around.In another first, kin of the BJP workers killed in incidences of political violence in West Bengal has also been invited to the ceremony to “send a message to party cadre that Modi is with them”.A record number of attendees will attend the event. Nearly 6500 guests will attend Modi's swearing-in on Thursday. In 2014, the guest list stood at approximately 5000The other leaders who are set to attend the ceremony include Bangladesh Pradesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithrapala, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Thailand’s Special envoy Grisada Boonrach.President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 PM.