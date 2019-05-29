Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Firsts at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Second Swearing-in Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony tomorrow will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Firsts at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Second Swearing-in Ceremony
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will usher in his second term as the Prime Minister. The ceremony will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders.

BIMSTEC leaders to attend

Leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. The grouping comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. This is a departure from his ceremony in 2014 which saw the attendance of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders including Pakistan. Additionally, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius will also partake in the ceremony this time around.

Invitation to kin of slain BJP workers

In another first, kin of the BJP workers killed in incidences of political violence in West Bengal has also been invited to the ceremony to “send a message to party cadre that Modi is with them”.

Record number of attendees

A record number of attendees will attend the event. Nearly 6500 guests will attend Modi's swearing-in on Thursday. In 2014, the guest list stood at approximately 5000

The other leaders who are set to attend the ceremony include Bangladesh Pradesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithrapala, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Thailand’s Special envoy Grisada Boonrach.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 PM.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram