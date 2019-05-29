English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Firsts at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Second Swearing-in Ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony tomorrow will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will usher in his second term as the Prime Minister. The ceremony will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders.
BIMSTEC leaders to attend
Leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. The grouping comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. This is a departure from his ceremony in 2014 which saw the attendance of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders including Pakistan. Additionally, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius will also partake in the ceremony this time around.
Invitation to kin of slain BJP workers
In another first, kin of the BJP workers killed in incidences of political violence in West Bengal has also been invited to the ceremony to “send a message to party cadre that Modi is with them”.
Record number of attendees
A record number of attendees will attend the event. Nearly 6500 guests will attend Modi's swearing-in on Thursday. In 2014, the guest list stood at approximately 5000
The other leaders who are set to attend the ceremony include Bangladesh Pradesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithrapala, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Thailand’s Special envoy Grisada Boonrach.
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 PM.
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
