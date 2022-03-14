'The Kashmir Files' Registers among Assam Audiences, Film's Music Producer Urges CM to Make it Tax-free

“We were clueless when Vivek discussed the film with us. We didn’t have an idea about how to approach the project. One wrong note would change the entire course of the film. After going through the film five to six times, my composer and I realised that we need to give music to the reactions rather than the actions. It is about the reaction to the pain, agony, and anguish of the loss that we all have gone through at some point in time. It’s this very emotion that relates us to the movie,” says Tapan Jyoti Dutta, music producer of ‘The Kashmir Files‘.

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Presently at his native home in Jorhat of Upper Assam, Tapan Jyoti Dutta whose long list of film and singles credits underscores the diverse range of his talents. His latest projects include ‘The Tashkent Files’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the Latin American action thriller ‘Enredados, La Confusion’ starring Scott Steiner, Nancy Doubles and directed by Prabhakar Sharan, and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ starring Swara Bhaskar.

Advertisement

He previously worked in 2015 in ‘Gutrun Gutargun’, a film directed by Pratik Sharma, and in 2014 he worked as an assistant composer for the Hindi film ‘Shortcut Safari’ directed by Amitabha Singh and featuring Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill.

According to Dutta, Bollywood at present has more than 80 successful talents from Assam involved in technical and creative genres besides producing music.

“This is a must-watch film which narrates the hidden story of Kashmir that I believe every Indian who loves this country should see. States like Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura have made the film tax-free. I would request chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make the film tax-free in our state too so that more people can watch the film," he says.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet ministers and MLAs will watch ‘The Kashmir Files‘ on Tuesday evening at a Guwahati theatre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.