The Long Road Back Home: Migrants Return Home as Lockdown Shuts All Modes of Transport

New Delhi: They set out from Bhajanpura in Delhi on Friday covering 25km on foot to reach the Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Shailesh, his wife and their two toddlers -- Aanya and Rishi -- are now waiting for some mode of transport to take them to their village in Auraiya district. Else, they would have to cover the remaining 300km on foot as well.

“If we do not get any transport, we will start walking again,” the woman says.

Shailesh is a carpenter and earns about Rs 8,000 a month. For the last one month, he has been out of work. And for the last six days, he says, there was very little to eat. “The children haven’t eaten anything since morning,” says Shailesh.

With India declaring a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, migrant labourers who struggle to make ends meet are facing another daunting challenge – returning home.

“There is no work here. We have no money, what will we do here in Delhi,” Shailesh says.

However, just they were about to take the long road ahead, a state transport bus arrived. The bus would ferry passengers to Etawah, not far from Shailesh’s home.

But not everyone has been as lucky. With no trains or buses or any other modes of public transport available, many people are walking back home.

Parveena Begum have been walking from Rithala with three children -- all of them below 10 years. Their destination is Badaun in western UP.

Parveena’s husband had gone home to attend a wedding last week. Soon after, curfew was imposed and he could not come back.

“The children are hungry. We don’t have money, but we will keep walking,” she says.

The UP government has decided to ply 200 state transport corporation buses to bring back hundreds of migrants stuck in the National Capital Region. The buses will continue to operate for the next two days, an official said.

Preeti and Pawan with their nine-month-old son are waiting for a a bus since morning. Pawan works in Manesar, an industrial town along the Delhi-Haryana border. After work stopped due to the lockdown, the family decided to return home. They have been walking since noon on Friday.

With Rs 500 in pocket and some food, the couple is determined to reach home, even if takes days of trudging on the roads.

As thousands squatted on the pavements, every now and then, someone is heard saying the buses would arrive soon. A small tractor moved past with some sacks. A few tried to jump on to hitch a ride.

All this while, policemen kept a close vigil making regular announcements. A few minutes past 11, the first bus for Moradabad arrived. Minutes later, the second one came for Etawah.

Passengers scrambled for seats, but the buses were not yet crowded. The lucky ones got onto the bus, while others waited for their turn.

​

The scale of migration to Delhi from adjoining provinces can be gauged from the fact that between April 2015 and March 2016, close to 18 lakh people (1.8 million) bought tickets for unreserved compartment in trains to the national capital from drought-hit Bundelkhand.

They had left their homes for Delhi in search of jobs. They mainly came from 10 railway stations of Bundelkahnd -- Atarra, Banda, Jhansi, Mauranipur, Mahoba, Khajuraho, Kulpahad, Harpalpur, Manikpur, and Chitrakoot.

Many had borrowed money for tickets that would cost less than what many of us would spend on a cup of coffee at a food joint in Delhi. Now, many would be returning home walking with not even that much in their pockets.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube