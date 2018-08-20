GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Lost Box Photos of Life

The story of a photographer, his uncle and a ‘lost box’ full of memories.

August 20, 2018
Rare photos that shaped India's Independence.
The story of a photographer, his uncle and a ‘lost box’ full of memories. Aditya Arya shares a legacy bequeathed to him by his uncle, Kulwant Roy, in the form of a box holding moments that shaped India's Independence. #PhotosForLife

