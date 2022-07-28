The Man Who Broke Usain Bolt’s World Record Cheated Everyone?

Srinivas Gowda, famously known as the man who shattered the world’s fastest human Usain Bolt is now in soup, a criminal soup specifically. He is said to have faked the whole record run where the judges were also hand-in-glove. Dakshina Kannada district Kambala Samithi member has lodged a complaint with Moodabidri police over the same. The complaint mentioned Srinivas Gowda, Gunapala Kadamba, and Ratnakara as cheaters.

In February 2020, Gowda who is a native of Moodabidri town and a Kambala jockey broke Usain Bolt’s world record in the hundred meters in a sprint. He shot up to fame and gained accolades, recognition, and quite an amount of prize money. Gowda reportedly ran 142.5 meters in 13.2 seconds with his racing pair of buffaloes.

Kambala is a traditional sport of coastal Karnataka where jockeys run alongside a pair of buffaloes in wet fields. Kambala is a prestigious race in this part of the world and major betting business spurs around it.

The complainant mentioned that Gowda along with his aides created duplicate records and got prize money worth lakhs from the government and the public. Sky Weave, an organization that announced Gowda’s record-breaking sprint, calculated the overall run that was said to have broken Bolt’s world record.

The complainant, Lokesh Shetty who is a member of Kambala Samithi, has decided to knock on the doors of the judiciary against the police for not taking any action on his complaint. Gowda was said to have sprinted 100 meters in 9 minutes and 55 seconds on February 1, 2020. On the other hand, Usain Bolt covered 100 meters in 9 minutes and 58 seconds.

Srinivas Gowda has received monetary help from several persons and organizations from across the state and abroad. Shetty has accused Gowda and the jury of misusing Kambala’s name for their self-interest.

